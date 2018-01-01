You may download the apps in Google Play and Apple App Store, register your account by following the registration process (one time only) and topup your token.

JomParking is a convenient and easy way to pay street parking using mobile phone.

How to reset USERNAME? You are not allowed to reset/change your username.

What happen if a jomParking's Apps smartphone is stolen? You may inform JomParking Administator at support@jomparking.com to temporary disable your account. Once you install JomParking apps in your new Smart Phone, we will enable your account.

Why JomParking? JomParking allows users to pay their street parking fee by using the smartphone app.

Is JomParking convenient? Yes. JomParking is the convenient pay‐by‐phone system, allows users to quickly pay for parking and proceed with their daily activities.

Payments are secured and associated with the vehicle’s license plate, eliminating the need for stickers, paid receipts in windshields or parking tags.

Areas covered by JomParking? Currently, JomParking is available at the following public parking spaces managed by the following local authorities: Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) Majlis Perbandaran Jasin (Melaka) Majlis Perbandaran Tawau (Sabah) Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri (Johor)

Jomparking is also available at the following locations: TSI Sports Arena, Cyberjaya (Selangor) Cybersquare, Cyberjaya (Selangor) LRT PWTC Station (Kuala Lumpur)

Jomparking will be adding more locations from time to time.

How much does it cost to park on the JomParking? Parking fee is the same as normal parking using coin at Parking Terminal.

When do I have to pay? Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL - Kuala Lumpur)

Monday to Saturday : 7.30am – 6.00pm (Except for Sunday and Public Holiday) Majlis Perbandaran Jasin (MPJ - Melaka)

Monday to Saturday : 8.00am – 6.00pm (Except for Sunday and Public Holiday) Majlis Perbandaran Tawau (MPT - Sabah)

Monday to Friday : 7.00am – 6.00pm, Saturday : 7.00am – 1.00pm,

Sunday : 8.00am – 1.00pm (Except for Public Holiday) Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri (MBIP - Johor)

Saturday to Thursday: 8.00am – 6.00pm (Except for Friday and Public Holiday) Cybersquare (Cyberjaya)

Everyday from 7.00am to 12.00am