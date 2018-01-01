What Is JomParking?
JomParking is a convenient and easy way to pay street parking using mobile phone.
Do people have to register to use the JomParking service?
Yes, there is a simple registration process.
How do I use JomParking?
You may download the apps in Google Play and Apple App Store, register your account by following the registration process (one time only) and topup your token.
How do I pay for parking on the JomParking?
On-Street parking
- Select car plate number. You may add or delete your car plate number at Vehicles section.
- Select zone location. System will auto-detect your current location.
- Select parking duration.
- Click the P logo button to proceed for parking.
- Countdown parking timer will be shown automatically at Active section.
- Optionally, parking time can be extended by click the Extend button at Active section.
Off-street parking
- Click the QR logo button at Home page. Scan the QR code at the parking entrance.
- Parking timer will be shown automatically at Active section.
- You can claim for discount promotion (T&C may apply) by click the Claim Promotion button at Active section. Then scan the Promo QR code.
- Click the Pay & Exit button at Active section. Scan the QR code at the parking exit. Tokens will be deducted and the barrier gate will open.
What are the benefits of JomParking?
- Pay for parking using your smartphone
- All parking transactions are available via mobile apps
- No need to use the pay box
- No cash is required
- No need to place a receipt on your dashboard
- Receive alerts notification 15 minutes prior to your time expiring
- Extend your parking time remotely
How safe are personal details on the app?
- JomParking is committed to protecting our customer information.
- All personal information is protected as specified in the Data Protection Act and will not be shared with third parties.
How does the token work on the app?
- The token is a payment method in JomParking that will be used to pay street parking fee.
- The tokens can be purchased at a minimum of RM5 and can be utilised in JomParking apps.
- 100 tokens equals to RM1.00
How to reset USERNAME?
You are not allowed to reset/change your username.
What happen if a jomParking's Apps smartphone is stolen?
You may inform JomParking Administator at support@jomparking.com to temporary disable your account. Once you install JomParking apps in your new Smart Phone, we will enable your account.
Why JomParking?
JomParking allows users to pay their street parking fee by using the smartphone app.
Is JomParking convenient?
- Yes. JomParking is the convenient pay‐by‐phone system, allows users to quickly pay for parking and proceed with their daily activities.
- Payments are secured and associated with the vehicle’s license plate, eliminating the need for stickers, paid receipts in windshields or parking tags.
Areas covered by JomParking?
- Currently, JomParking is available at the following public parking spaces managed by the following local authorities:
- Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL)
- Majlis Perbandaran Jasin (Melaka)
- Majlis Perbandaran Tawau (Sabah)
- Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri (Johor)
- Jomparking is also available at the following locations:
- TSI Sports Arena, Cyberjaya (Selangor)
- Cybersquare, Cyberjaya (Selangor)
- LRT PWTC Station (Kuala Lumpur)
- Jomparking will be adding more locations from time to time.
How much does it cost to park on the JomParking?
Parking fee is the same as normal parking using coin at Parking Terminal.
When do I have to pay?
Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL - Kuala Lumpur)
Monday to Saturday : 7.30am – 6.00pm (Except for Sunday and Public Holiday)
Majlis Perbandaran Jasin (MPJ - Melaka)
Monday to Saturday : 8.00am – 6.00pm (Except for Sunday and Public Holiday)
Majlis Perbandaran Tawau (MPT - Sabah)
Monday to Friday : 7.00am – 6.00pm, Saturday : 7.00am – 1.00pm,
Sunday : 8.00am – 1.00pm (Except for Public Holiday)
Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri (MBIP - Johor)
Saturday to Thursday: 8.00am – 6.00pm (Except for Friday and Public Holiday)
Cybersquare (Cyberjaya)
Everyday from 7.00am to 12.00am
How is parking enforced at the JomParking area?
- Parking is monitored via automatic license plate readers on specified vehicles and handheld devices.
- Each time use JomParking, users will enter license plate number, which identifies the parking session.
- Enforcement personnel will look up the license plate number to determine if it is paid.